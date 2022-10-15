Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of NBA superstar Giannis, has had his training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls converted to a two-way contract.

Antetokounmpo, 24, did sign an Exhibit-10 training camp contract earlier this offseason with Chicago and now gets the chance to see some action with the team heading into his fourth NBA season.

After being selected with the last pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Kostas Antetokounmpo made his NBA debut March 20, 2019 with the Dallas Mavericks.



Following the 2018-19 season, Antetokounmpo was claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract and he ended up winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020. He spent a total of two seasons in Los Angeles from 2019-2021.



In a total of 22 games, Kostas Antetokounmpo has scored a total of 21 points and has recorded 23 total rebounds in 87 total career minutes in the NBA



Terms of the contract were not disclosed, in accordance with team policy.

