Chicago Blackhawks GM issues warning before free agency

There is no quick fix for the Chicago Blackhawks coming this offseason.

The Blackhawks finished with the league’s second-worst record last season, and there was some hope the team could add talent in free agency to hasten the rebuild in Connor Bedard’s third year in the league and head coach Jeff Blashill’s first season in Chicago.

On Thursday, general manager Kyle Davidson gave sobering remarks about the Blackhawks’ plans before free agency. Despite having the fifth-most cap space this summer, Davidson warned fans that it didn’t make sense for the team to bid for elite players this offseason.

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be quiet in free agency

“We can’t do something that’s going to be counter to the path that we’ve set out on,” Davidson said via Scott Powers of The Athletic. “If there is a big move that presents itself, that makes sense, then I’m all for exploring that and pursuing something that does make sense.

“But to say we’re going to do something just to say we did something, and then it doesn’t make sense with where we’re at or where we’re going, then I don’t think we can do that. That would be irresponsible.

“The other thing, too, is the idea of a big splash, that’s so hard to do, right? That’s so hard to find. Especially with the salary cap going up, there’s a lot of teams that have access to space and money that wasn’t in the system before.”

Davidson confirmed that the Blackhawks are open to the idea of trading for a player on an NHL roster, but he cautioned that the rising salary cap around the league could make finding a trade suitor hard this summer. Per the NHL, the salary cap is projected to increase from $88 million to $92.4 million before the upcoming season.

Kyle Davidson is excited about the youth

Davidson believes the best path for the Blackhawks is to build a talented roster and core via the draft. While he’s pessimistic about adding playmakers through free agency and the draft, Davidson is optimistic that there will be enough “excitement” brewing from the team’s youth.

“I think we are going to be younger,” Davidson said of the roster for the upcoming season. “We are going to be way younger than where we started the season last year. I think that’s exciting. That also brings a much more volatile ebb and flow of what you get. Youth goes through growing pains at different times and for different reasons…

“It’s going to be a totally different look this year. There’s going to be a lot of excitement in that and a lot of exciting moments from young players where you can see what’s coming, you can see what this is going to look like and you can see how they’re all going to impact the team at the NHL level. There’s excitement in that. And that’s what we expect. We expect our players to continue to improve.”

Given how far the Blackhawks’ core is from competing in the postseason, it doesn’t make any sense for the team to try and bid for players in their prime, who will be on the decline when Bedard & Co. are ready to go after the Stanley Cup.

However, Davidson’s business strategy won’t make Chicago games more watchable for fans next season.

