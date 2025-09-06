The Chicago Bears enter the contest against the Minnesota Vikings with a youth movement at skilled positions on offense. Bears rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai has quickly earned the trust of first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears like how the former Rutgers standout handles his business.

“Monangai has really hit his stride there over the course of the spring and in camp,” Ben Johnson told the media on Saturday before their final practice of the week. “So I feel really, I trust that guy at this point. Which is a big thing to say for a young guy like that. He tends to do everything right.”

Kyle Monangai could get his chance early in Monday’s game

The Bears are expecting D’Andre Swift to be the lead back on offense. The veteran showed flashes of his better self during Chicago’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he rushed for 28 yards on seven carries.

Monangai and Roschon Johnson have dealt with injuries recently. Johnosn did not practice on Thursday or Friday due to a foot issue. Monangai has been a limited participant this week with a hamstring injury. With Johnson’s health in doubt for Monday night, Monangai could play a key role in his rookie debut.

Ben Johnson still confident in running back room?

The head coach thinks the Bears have plenty of mouths to feed against the Vikings, including Monangai.

“We feel like we have a pretty good core of guys there,” Ben Johnson said. “And because we are uniquely set up to have so much perimeter skill, maybe the ball doesn’t go to that one room as much. And that’s the competition we have each and every week. Where is the ball going to go? “I’ve already told you that that is the struggle we have as a staff is making sure we get that ball distributed to the right guys here and give them all a chance to showcase what they can do. We have no shortage of playmakers. That’s really in short why we feel really good about not just the running back room but the whole stable on offense.”

Now, it’s up to the playmakers to prove Johnson right against the Vikings.

