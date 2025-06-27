Chicago Cubs’ Jed Hoyer under fire for controversial Kyle Tucker-Cam Smith decision

By the end of the fourth inning, Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes and right fielder Cam Smith accounted for three of the team’s seven runs against the Chicago Cubs during Friday night’s game at Daikin Park.

Paredes and Smith should be familiar names for Cubs fans, as those two players were traded for right fielder Kyle Tucker last fall. Smith was one of Chicago’s top prospects, and he entered Friday night’s game batting .271 with five home runs and 28 RBI through 67 games.

Cam Smith went off the Chicago Cubs

Through the sixth inning, Smith was 2-of-2 at-bat with one home run and three RBI. He took advantage of starting pitcher Cade Horton’s rough night. Horton gave up seven earned runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

Cubs fans watching Smith pound on Chicago voiced their frustrations with team president Jed Hoyer, who traded Smith for Tucker on the final year of his contract, knowing Tucker might be a one-year loaner. It didn’t help matters that Tucker started the night 0-for-3 at-bat.

Cubs fans are upset with Jed Hoyer

“Did Hoyer really judge Matt Shaw as a better player than Cam Smith,” asked a fan.

“Jed Hoyer has helped the Houston Astros become dominant in just under two seasons, we took Neris and Pressly off their hands and gave them Cam Smith,” posted another.

Better Fire Jed Hoyer

“Thinking Jed Hoyer messed up and should of traded Matt Shaw and not Cam Smitj#CHCvsHOU,” posted another.

“This Cubs team stinks. Worst starting pitching in baseball. They unfortunately aren’t going to win anything with this horrible rotation. Horton is a worthless garbage pitcher with zero talent just like Ben Brown. Jed Hoyer gave up a future superstar in Cam Smith and Paredes.,” argued a fan.

“Cam Smith will be with the Houston Astros for many years putting up monster stats while Kyle Tucker will be gone after this season. It was a gamble that didn’t pay off. The Vubs are not a WS team,” believes a poster.

