Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker’s comments about fans are turning heads

Chicago Cubs fans have just over a week to wait before their new star right fielder plays his first regular season game. Kyle Tucker and the Cubs will hop on a plane on March 11 and travel to Japan to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the season opener on March 18 at the Tokyo Dome.

At 28, Tucker is playing for his second MLB team. The three-time All-Star for the Houston Astros was traded to the Cubs on Dec. 13. The move is expected to give Chicago some extra juice to compete in a talented NL Central in 2025.

Up to this point, it’s been a quiet spring for Tucker. He has no hits in 19 at-bats in the Cactus League.

Kyle Tucker opened up about Chicago Cubs fans

During an interview with the MLB Network, Tucker praised Chicago and the Cubs fan base, saying they were second to none, which is high praise given what he was used to in Houston.

“I mean, it’s a little different,” Tucker said about his transition to the Cubs. “Obviously, I spent the whole career on this point with the Astros. But I mean, like I said, you know, pretty much, right, when I got traded over here, I don’t think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs. The fan base here is second to none.

“And you know the teammates and for an office coaching staff, everyone that I’ve talked to and that so far have been amazing. It’s kind of been like pretty easy transition, just to feel comfortable and everything out here. So I’m excited to finish up spring training, finish it healthy. Get to Japan and start the season.”

Cubs fans on social media loved the reply.

Tucker isn’t feeling pressured in 2025

While Tucker knows the Cubs have lofty expectations in 2025, he said he doesn’t feel too much pressure to be the team’s savior. He’s going to rely on his Chicago teammates to do their part.

“I’m not the only one that goes out in the field and plays,” Tucker said. “I don’t go on the mound. I’m not fielding every position. I don’t hit every every time. More of a team sport, I just do my part to try and help out everyone in the clubhouse and do my doing my best out in the field, whether it’s in the field, on the bases, in the box. Whatever I can just to help our team score some runs, prevent runs, and try to win games.”

