Kyle Tucker influencing Chicago Cubs hitters early in 2025 season

When the Chicago Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker this offseason they envisioned him bringing a big bat to the lineup to boost the offense. So far, that’s been the case.

Through the first nine games of the season, Tucker has been the Cubs best hitter thus far hitting .353, with four home runs and 11 RBI’s. He’s been a huge run producer in the middle of the Cubs lineup, something they struggled with last season.

But he’s also influencing other hitters as well.

Kyle Tucker’s influence on Seiya Suzuki for Chicago Cubs

We’ve seen Seiya Suzuki struggle at times in his Cubs career but the 2025 season has been a different story so far. Suzuki has eight hits, four home runs and 11 RBI’s so far, coming off his best game on Wednesday in the series sweep of the Sacramento A’s.

Following the game, Suzuki had an interesting quote about how watching Tucker has helped him deliver in the lineup as well. Here’s what Marquee’s Andy Martinez wrote on Suzuki’s performance following the Chicago Cubs’ sweep:

“Watching Tucker’s at-bats, kinda what he does, and I think one of my characteristics is when I’m not going well, I’m too selective,” Suzuki told reporters in West Sacramento on Wednesday through interpreter Edwin Stanberry. “So just keeping that approach of staying aggressive.”

His first home run on Wednesday was a prime example of that. Suzuki crushed the first pitch of the at-bat for a 3-run blast a rare sight for the righty. In his career, Suzuki has a 13.1% first-pitch swing percentage – well below league average (29.9%).

That’s an interesting quote to see how he’s watching Tucker’s at-bats and picking up on things like being too selective at the plate.

Being too selective has cost Suzuki in the past. But if he continues to hit like this, it gives the Cubs another big bat in the lineup and a run producer that could be the difference-maker in 2025.

The Cubs return to Chicago to host the San Diego Padres for a three-game series in their home opener on Friday afternoon.

