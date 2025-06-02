Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker has more injuries than team is letting on: Report

On Sunday, Kyle Tucker exited the Chicago Cubs contest against the Cincinnati Reds after the fourth inning due to a jammed ring finger on his right hand. Tucker sustained the injury while attempting to steal second base in the first inning.

X-rays came back negative for Tucker. The star right fielder is considered day-to-day with the issue. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the team’s 7-3 win over the Reds that he isn’t “too concerned” with the ring finger.

But the Cubs were worried about Tucker’s health before Sunday.

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Cubs considered sending Tucker in for X-rays on Saturday night because of the beating he’s been taking in recent games.

“(Tucker) really got beat up this weekend,” Levine said on the “Mully & Haugh Show” on Monday morning. “I actually waited for him Saturday after the game because he had run into the wall at one point. He had gotten hit by a pitch. They were thinking about taking X-rays on Saturday because he was so beaten up.

“This is one tough baseball player. I know we don’t think baseball is a contact sport… There’s an awful lot of contact going on. A lot of it’s with the ground, but the reality is it’s a tough sport for 162 games. He also had the helmet hit him in his nose.”

Kyle Tucker will get some rest this week

Chicago has an off day on Monday. They travel to play the Washington Nationals for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. Levine thinks Tucker could rest for a few days.

Vidal Brujan (who took Tucker’s place to finish the game Sunday) and Seiya Suzuki are options to fill in for Tucker while he heals up.

Tucker’s shoes are big to fill for the offense. He’s batting .284/.394/.524 with an OPS of .918, 12 home runs, and 39 RBI. He’s played in all 59 of the Cubs’ games this season.

