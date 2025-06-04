Chicago Cubs reveal Kyle Tucker’s replacement for Wednesday amid injury update

The Chicago Cubs‘ offense looked strong on Tuesday night, earning an 8-3 win over the Washington Nationals in front of 27,702 fans at Nationals Park. The Cubs asked Seiya Suzuki to replace Kyle Tucker at right field as the star battles a jammed right ring finger he hurt in Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Suzuki went 0-for-4 at-ba on Tuesday against the Nationals. The Cubs put Justin Turner in the lineup as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-3 at bat and took a walk.

Per the Cubs’ lineup released on social media on Wednesday afternoon, Suzuki will stay batting second in the lineup as their right fielder. Turner will bat eighth as the DH.

The Chicago Cubs provide an update on Kyle Tucker

Before the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell provided a brief update on Tucker’s progress. He got some work in the batting cage on Wednesday, and Chicago hopes he can return to the field as soon as Thursday night’s series finale against Washington.

“Much better today,” Counsell said of how Tucker is feeling via Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network. “He hit in the cage today. Just still feeling it. So we’ll give him another day, but definitely made progress from yesterday to today and optimistic about tomorrow.”

The Cubs have eight more games remaining for a three-series road trip. Chicago will travel to begin its three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. They will then begin their series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

No rest for the Cubs’ weary in June.

