Chicago Cubs in danger of trading Kyle Tucker if struggles continue

The Chicago Cubs didn’t get the start they wanted for the regular season this week. The Cubs lost by three runs in each of their two losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Tokyo Dome on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even without Mookie Betts, the defending World Series champs are a tough team to beat. However, the Cubs would have felt better about their postseason prospects if they had at least split the two-game series with the Dodgers.

Could the Chicago Cubs be forced to trade Kyle Tucker?

The Cubs should still be competitive in the NL Central, as the division should be one of the weakest in the MLB this season. However, Yahoo Sports suggested the Cubs could be forced to trade right fielder Kyle Tucker among taking a few other drastic measures if the team continues a slow start in 2025.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“Worst-case scenario: The impressive collection of talent on the roster once again fails to translate to wins. Tucker is good, but as the Cubs struggle to stay in the postseason race, the discussion around him changes from how he can help the Cubs win to whether they should trade him at the deadline. Meanwhile, Smith reaches the big leagues in a hurry and is raking right away for Houston.

“For Pressly, a decline that began quietly a year ago continues in earnest as he is unable to fix a bullpen that remains a clear weakness. Despite substantial hype, the team stays stuck in neutral, costing Hoyer his job and perhaps necessitating a more dramatic shake-up next winter.”

The Cubs might regret not adding more help

The Cubs made an aggressive move to make the postseason when they traded for Tucker. Because he could be looking for a $400 million contract after 2025, Chicago might have traded for a one-year rental.

Despite adding Tucker, the team failed to go all-in for a World Series run by adding Alex Bregman this offseason. After what we saw in Tokyo, it’s clear the Cubs have a long way to go to be true contenders.

If the Cubs don’t perform better after spring training, their best bet could be to cut their losses with Tucker and receive something in return for the star before letting him walk in free agency.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs make crucial roster decision by sending 2 pitchers to Triple-A Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE