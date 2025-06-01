X-ray revealed severity of Chicago Cubs RF Kyle Tucker’s injury

Concerns mounted among the Chicago Cubs fan base when right fielder Kyle Tucker exited Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds with an injury. Tucker was replaced by Vidal Brujan in the fifth inning after apparently playing through an injury he sustained in the first inning.

Tucker had an awkward slide while he was caught stealing second base in the first inning via an impressive throw by catcher Tyler Stephenson. Per multiple reports, the Cubs announced Tucker jammed his right ring finger.

Kyle Tucker had an X-ray done on his finger

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, an X-ray was negative on Tucker’s jammed finger. He is day-to-day due to the issue.

“X-rays negative on Cubs Kyle Tucker jammed finger. Day to day,” Levine posted on X.

X-rays negative on Cubs Kyle Tucker jammed finger. Day to day ! — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 1, 2025

Per Marquee Sports Network, Cubs manager Craig Counsell addressed the issue with reporters during his postgame presser. Counsell said he was not “too concerned” about Tucker’s injury.

MSN posted a video of the play that caused the issue.

Kyle Tucker left today's game with a jammed right ring finger. pic.twitter.com/6uvhSfwmcg — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 1, 2025

The Chicago Cubs won despite losing Tucker

Tucker had two total at-bats Sunday before exiting the game. He recorded one hit and one run. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Brujan went 0-for-2 at-bat in relief of Tucker in Chicago’s 7-3 win over Cincinnati in front of 40,179 fans at Wrigley Field.

Fortunately for Tucker, the Cubs have an off day on Monday before they begin a three-day series on the road against the Washington Nationals starting Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. CST.

Tucker is batting .394/.357/.517 with an OPS of .874 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in the final year of his contract. The 28-year-old recorded six hits in 19 at-bats with four runs scored and two RBIs in the last seven days.

Tucker’s play this season is putting him in the projected price range of nearly $400-600 million in the upcoming offseason. A number that will surely stay on the higher end if he remains healthy.

