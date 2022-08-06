Kyler Gordon, Byron Pringle, Kindle Vildor and Velus Jones Jr. are all dealing with injuries as training camp grinds on up at Halas Hall.

Kyler Gordon has missed three straight practices and that’s of concern since the Bears need him to be healthy as he’s projected to be the starting cornerback opposite of Jaylon Johnson.

Bears starting DBs Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor have not practiced since Wed. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 6, 2022

Kyler Gordon started off camp very strongly establishing himself as a play maker out of the gate. He seemed to making interceptions almost daily for the Bears’ defense. To see him go down with an injury is of concern as he already missed time in the pre-season. Kyler Gordon was out for some OTAs and missed the entirety of veteran mini-camp.

The early reports are that he’s day to day to hopefully Kyler Gordon will be back soon.

Even more concerning because the Bears don’t have much in the way of depth at the CB spot Kindle Vildor is also day to day with an injury.

The Bears have injuries that are stacking up at the wide receiver position as well, with Velus Jones Jr. day-to-day, Byron Pringle will miss some significant time with a quad injury according to Matt Ebeflus and N’Keal Harry going down with an injury in practice today.

Pringle’s injury seems to be the worst of them as he may not be back for the opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus: Byron Pringle will be out for a bit with a quad injury — no timetable. Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. are day-to-day. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 6, 2022

So, if you’re keeping track of injuries, that’s three wide receivers that are banged up and two cornerbacks who are also injured. Obviously, as things get more intense in practice injuries are going to tend to happen more frequently. The hope is however, that they aren’t too serious and the Bears can get as healthy as possible for the week one game versus the 49ers.

