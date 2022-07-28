Kyler Gordon missed some practice time earlier this spring with an undisclosed injury. Bears fans were worried about his status for the start of training camp.

Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon was practiced today with the Chicago Bears after missing some time due to a minor injury during OTAs and mini-camp. Getting Gordon on the field is seen as arguably the most important development of the 2022 Bears season as he is slated to start opposite of Jaylon Johnson in the secondary. Before he missed time with the injury he was said to be lighting it up in practices.

CB Kyler Gordon and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad participated after missing time in the spring. https://t.co/5lA1AikqlE — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 27, 2022

Gordon is an even more important participant than Justin Fields was last year because the Bears have no one else to turn to in the secondary. Having your rookie second round pick slowed by a nagging injury would have been a very concerning development. Add to it the Bears were uncharacteristically quiet about Gordon’s injury status heading into the break between mini-camp and training camp.

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon saw some time at nickel today. But he also played outside opposite Jaylon Johnson. Bears could have a dynamic CB combo. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 27, 2022

That sound you heard was a collective sigh of relief that Gordon was on the field and practicing. He’ll be exciting to watch as things progress over the course of training camp.

