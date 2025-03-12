The Chicago Bears haven’t been afraid to spend early into free agency. However, they’re still operating with the idea of getting a Kyler Gordon contract extension done in the back of their minds.

Gordon, who has spent his entire career with the Bears, is set to be a free agent following the 2025 season. But he has played well enough to where Chicago is hopeful he doesn’t leave any time soon. Gordon has solidified the team’s nickel corner spot.

The cornerback is well aware of his current contract status. And while he is hoping to come to terms with the Bears, Gordon isn’t trying to sweat the process, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“I think it’s just about doing it right,” Gordon said. “I’m not really pressed for time, whether it’s here, now or later. I think it’s just about doing it right, just being fair.”

While a timeline isn’t at the front of his mind, Gordon is hoping his signature does come with the Bears. He understands that the NFL is a business, but the cornerback has come to love his time in Chicago.

“I love Chicago. I love everything about it. The people, the history, the team, community,” Gordon said. “This is where God is telling me to be, this is where I will be. It’s where I want to be. As far as an extension, we’ll see what happens. I’ve got no control over that, but God will.”

Kyler Gordon’s journey with Chicago Bears

The Bears originally drafted Gordon in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he made 71 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions. Gordon didn’t cool off into his sophomore season either, making 61 tackles, a sack, six passes defended and two picks.

In 2024, the cornerback appeared in just 13 games after suffering a broken hand in Week 1. However, he still made a career-high 75 tackles with five passes defended and three fumble recoveries. Gordon’s work earned him a stellar 76 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 20/233 cornerbacks. He excelled both against the run and in coverage.

With Jaylon Johnson on the outside, Gordon has left no doubts on who operates in the middle of Chicago’s secondary. There is still room for improvement, but Chicago ranked 16th against the pass in 2024, allowing 217.9 yards per game. Gordon will continue being a foundational piece as the Bears improve their defense.

Which the team is hopeful goes beyond just 2025. Kyler Gordon seems more than open to an extension as well. While the timing isn’t as important, both sides will need to find a figure they agree with.

Jacksonville Jaguars give Gordon contract skeleton

There hasn’t been any exact monetary figures being thrown around when it comes to Gordon outside of speculation. But if he is trying to be paid by league standard, Gordon’s case was just made a bit easier. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback to a three-year, $30 million contract. Lewis is now the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the league.

Lewis has spent his entire right-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in 115 games. He has made 386 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 44 passes defended, 10 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. In 2024 specifically, Lewis racked up 71 tackles, a sack and both a forced and recovered fumble to go alongside eight passes defended.

The cornerback earned a solid 71.7 grade from PFF, ranking 36/223. He was excellent in coverage, both truly struggled in the pass rush and in run defense. Ultimately, Lewis was a solid but not best in the league type of slot cornerback.

But that’ll be exactly what Kyler Gordon will be contending with in 2025. If he wants the Chicago Bears, or any team, to pay him, he must play at a level deemed equal to or greater than what Lewis put up. Gordon has put together a strong NFL campaign thus far. Now entering his contract year, maybe he will have a bit more juice to put together a ferocious season.

