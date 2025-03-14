Chicago Cubs fans have strong reactions to Lance Lynn report

The Chicago Cubs are in Tokyo before they start their regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Following their two-game series, the Cubs will return to spring training for several days before they resume their regular season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

The timing of the Japan trip and “domestic” opening day has been tough on the Cubs as they make roster decisions. One decision the team is looking to make is at starting pitcher.

The Chicago Cubs entered into negotiations with veteran pitcher

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs have entered into negotiations with veteran pitcher Lance Lynn.

The Chicago Cubs, looking for starting rotation depth, have now entered negotiations with veteran Lance Lynn on a one-year, MLB contract. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 13, 2025

Lynn is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, and has a career 143-99 record and an ERA of 3.74. He won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He most recently made an All-Star appearance in 2021.

The Cubs have reportedly had Lynn and fellow veteran Kyle Gibson on their radar for a while.

Cubs fans react to the report on Lance Lynn

Cubs fans reacted to the news that Chicago is in negotiations with Lynn. Most hope a deal does not come to fruition.

“I’ve honestly rarely seen the Cubs fanbase more united than their “absolutely not” to Lance Lynn,” wrote a fan.

“That’s a desperate move. Probably saw Brewers crush Steele the other day and knew they’re in trouble,” posted another.

“Will never forget Lynn on the HR’s he allowed ….lol,” suggested a fan.

“Then what was the point of wasting 5 mil on Rea and 13.5 on Boyd?!?!? This is one of the reasons I am not going to miss Hoyer one bit when this team misses the playoffs,” wrote a fan.

“lol. Lance Lynn is one of the worst pitchers in baseball. He hasn’t been good for several years,” argued another.

“Classic innings eater. I actually love this move,” wrote a fan in support of Lynn.

