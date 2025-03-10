Report on Chicago Cubs and World Series-winning pitcher is turning heads

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be near the top of the NL Central in 2025. The Cubs traded with the Houston Astros this offseason for Kyle Tucker in the hopes that the star outfielder would be a key piece for a postseason run.

On Sunday, the Cubs made cuts to their roster before they board a plane to Tokyo on Tuesday. Chicago will play their regular season opener on March 18 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Following a two-game start to the regular season, the Cubs will return to the Cactus League for a few more games before their regular season resumes for good on March 27 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Chicago Cubs are interested in a World Series-winning pitcher

Per a report by Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Cubs are looking at adding veteran pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn to their rotation if something happens to a pitcher in Japan.

Per The Athletic:

“Even the Chicago Cubs, relatively healthy at the moment, are among the clubs seeking potential rotation help, a search that might intensify depending on how they fare in their season-opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18-19… The Cubs are keeping Gibson and Lynn on their radar in case issues arise after the team’s early ramp-up for spring training and long trip to Japan, sources say… At the moment, the Cubs aren’t in a position to promise Gibson or Lynn a spot in their rotation, much less guarantee that either pitcher would make the major-league club by a certain date. But the seemingly nonstop injury news coming out of Arizona and Florida means all 30 clubs will continue looking for pitching. Even ones that appear to be set.”

Lynn, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, had a 143-99 record and a career ERA of 3.74. He won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He most recently made an All-Star appearance in 2021.

Gibson, a native of Greenfield, Indiana, has a 112-108 record and an ERA of 4.52. He last made an All-Star appearance in 2021.

Cubs fans react to the report

Cubs fans reacted to the report on social media. Many weren’t excited about the idea of adding Lynn or Gibson, thinking that at 37, they might not have the juice Chicago needs in their rotation.

“I’d rather have Bauer,” wrote a fan.

“Just stick with Keller. He’s been good,” suggested another.

“Why would Lynn even be on the radar,” asked a fan.

“No they are terrible,” argued another.

“Gibson probably wouldn’t be bad, stay away from Lynn,” suggested a fan.

“We don’t need the lance lynn floaters flying out of wrigley,” commented another.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs 3X Gold Glove Award winner set for new role in 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE