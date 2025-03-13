Chicago Cubs in talks for World Series-winning starting pitcher: Report

The Chicago Cubs are in Japan getting ready to open the regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. The Cubs will play two games and then head back to the United States to resume spring training before their “domestic” opening day against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27.

The Cubs have had their eyes on two veteran pitchers recently.

The Chicago Cubs had two pitchers on their radar

Per The Athletic, the Cubs were looking at adding rotation help from veteran pitchers Kyle Gibson or Lance Lynn. The report made it appear any move would come after the Japan trip.

“Even the Chicago Cubs, relatively healthy at the moment, are among the clubs seeking potential rotation help, a search that might intensify depending on how they fare in their season-opening series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18-19… The Cubs are keeping Gibson and Lynn on their radar in case issues arise after the team’s early ramp-up for spring training and long trip to Japan, sources say…At the moment, the Cubs aren’t in a position to promise Gibson or Lynn a spot in their rotation, much less guarantee that either pitcher would make the major-league club by a certain date.” The Cubs are in negotiations with Lance Lynn

However, a report Thursday from MLB insider Bob Nightingale of USA Today throws that timeline off. The Cubs have begun negotiations with Lynn on a one-year deal.

‘The Chicago Cubs, looking for starting rotation depth, have now entered negotiations with veteran Lance Lynn on a one-year, MLB contract,” Nightingale posted on X.

Lynn, a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, had a 143-99 record and a career ERA of 3.74. He won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. He most recently made an All-Star appearance in 2021.

The Cubs could be plotting to have Lynn in the rotation by the time the regular season starts for the rest of the league.

