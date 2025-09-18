The Chicago Blackhawks received discouraging news on Thursday as general manager Kyle Davidson announced that veteran goaltender Laurent Brossoit underwent hip surgery this offseason and will be sidelined long-term. The setback marks yet another hurdle in what has been a turbulent stretch for the 31-year-old netminder, who has yet to make his debut for the Blackhawks since signing a two-year contract in July 2024.

From knee issues to this latest hip procedure, Laurent Brossoit’s body has not cooperated over the past year, leaving his NHL future uncertain. For a player once viewed as one of the league’s most reliable backup goaltenders, the string of injuries makes his road back steeper than ever.

A string of setbacks for Laurent Brossoit

Brossoit’s unfortunate run of misfortune began shortly after inking his deal with Chicago last summer. In August 2024, he underwent surgery to repair his meniscus, which put him on the shelf for several weeks. However, his recovery was complicated, leading to a follow-up arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in November. The cumulative effect forced him to miss the entire 2024–25 campaign, preventing him from seeing the ice even once in a Blackhawks uniform.

#Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said goaltender Laurent Brossoit underwent offseason hip surgery and he’s out long term. pic.twitter.com/pP83IY8M30 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) September 18, 2025

Now, after hip surgery during the offseason, Brossoit faces yet another lengthy recovery. For the Port Alberni, B.C. native, the timing could not be worse. His last NHL appearance came in April 2024 with the Winnipeg Jets during their first-round playoff matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. Since then, he has been battling his health rather than opponents on the ice.

Brossoit’s recent history is especially disheartening given his performance with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2022–23 season. That spring, he emerged as the starting goaltender in the opening round of the playoffs, helping Vegas dispatch Winnipeg. However, an injury in the second round against Edmonton cut his postseason short, paving the way for Adin Hill to take the crease and eventually backstop the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup.

Across 140 career NHL appearances, Brossoit has compiled a 64-46-13 record, boasting a 2.64 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage, alongside six shutouts. His postseason track record includes a 5-2 record in 10 games, though his stats, 3.13 GAA and .890 SV%, reflect the challenges he faced under playoff intensity. Despite the numbers, his calm presence and adaptability made him one of the more admired No. 2 goaltenders league-wide.

With years of quality play behind him but recurring injuries threatening his future, it is unclear whether Brossoit will be able to reestablish himself as a reliable NHL goaltender.

Chicago Blackhawks turn to Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom

With Laurent Brossoit unavailable, the Blackhawks will lean heavily on their other goaltenders as they head into the 2025–26 season. Spencer Knight, fresh off signing a three-year contract extension, is expected to take the bulk of starts. The 24-year-old, once considered a top goaltending prospect in the league, now has an opportunity to solidify himself as a true No. 1 option. Alongside him, Arvid Soderblom will serve as the backup, giving Chicago a tandem with promise but limited proven consistency at the NHL level.

Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight shares his first impressions of head coach Jeff Blashill. “He’s holding guys to a standard. I think that’s great for the group. It sets the tone.” pic.twitter.com/TBDxPJzWBT — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 18, 2025

While the Blackhawks continue to rebuild their roster, stability in net will be crucial. Laurent Brossoit was initially brought in to provide veteran insurance and to mentor younger goalies, but with his health undermining those plans, Chicago’s goaltending depth chart looks very different from what was originally intended.

Davidson also provided updates on other injury concerns as training camps opened. Prospective defenseman Ty Henry is slated for knee surgery, while forward AJ Spellacy will miss 7–10 days after injuring his shoulder. Meanwhile, Boston University standout and Blackhawks draft pick Jack Pridham is listed as day-to-day with an infection.

For now, injury concerns remain an unfortunate theme for the franchise. And for Laurent Laurent Brossoit, once regarded as one of the NHL’s ideal No. 1B goaltenders, the uphill climb continues, his future with Chicago, and perhaps even in the league, hanging in the balance.