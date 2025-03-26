LeBron James credits Michael Jordan for this part of his career

As the years go on, the Greatest of All-Time debate between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and current NBA legend LeBron James gets more and more interesting. Both players are two all-time greats that have left their mark on the game of basketball and will always be compared to one another.

That’s just the reality of things.

With James still playing in the NBA and racking up records, he continues to make his case for being the GOAT. However, he still respects Jordan and what he did for the game, even idolizing him when he was younger. And his recent comments on Wednesday prove that once again.

LeBron James credits Michael Jordan

During an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday afternoon, James sat down with the host and his crew for 90 minutes to offer a very candid interview. It was a rare interview for James where he opened up about some things in his career. That included Jordan’s impact on him.

James told McAfee that the reason he wears 23 is because of Jordan, which may have been known but the context of this shows how much he respects him as well.

“That was dope. That was dope. That’s straight respect and admiration,” James said when asked about the two being at the NBA’s Top 75 event a few years back. “Me for sure, s*** like I said, I wear 23 because of MJ. The inspiration he gave me as a kid in Akron, Ohio that don’t have much inspiration in your hometown. You look at something. Somebody in sports, somebody in music, somebody on the TV screen. . . I needed that.”

James went on to also list Will Smith in the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” show as well as musicians Jay-Z, Biggie and Tupac as inspirations as well.

What is LeBron James’ relationship with Michael Jordan?

With so many comparing the two in the GOAT debate, it feels like the two are rivals despite the two never playing on the court together. That’s just a natural thing with these debates. They have met before and have shared the stage together as previously mentioned for the NBA’s 75th anniversary.

However, James reveals just why he doesn’t have the best relationship with Jordan and it makes perfect sense when you really think about Jordan and his competitiveness.

“Yeah, we are in a good spot. We don’t talk,” James said.

“Why not?,” McAfee fired back.

“Because I’m still playing. I’m still focused on my craft right now,” James said. “I would hope so. . . I think it’s because I’m still playing and MJ, we all know MJ. Even if you don’t know him personally, he’s one of the most ruthless competitors there is. Until I’m done, and he doesn’t have to look at me running up and down wearing the 23. And every time my name is mentioned, it’s mentioned with his, he’s like ‘I don’t want to f****** talk to you. Don’t talk to me right now. I’m on the back 9.”

The answer got a laugh out of James and the rest of the show.

