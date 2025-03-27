Chicago Bulls: LeBron James has 3-word message for Josh Giddey after buzzer beater

The night before playing the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James hit a buzzer-beater to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 120-119 win over the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On Thursday night, he defended and then watched as Josh Giddey’s half-court shot went in to give the Bulls a 119-117 win over the Lakers in front of 21,957 at the United Center.

James made a huge contribution to the Bulls’ miraculous comeback win.

An incredible Chicago Bulls win

Following Patrick Williams’ three-point shot to bring the Bulls within two points with 9.8 seconds to play, James lazily threw an inbounds pass, which was stolen by Giddey.

Giddey then found a wide-open Coby White, the back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week winner, who drilled a three-point bucket to put the Bulls up 116-115.

Austin Reaves made a layup to give the Lakers a 117-116 lead with 3.1 seconds remaining.

3.1 seconds was enough time for Giddey to bring the ball up to half-court and hit a game-winning shot.

LeBron James tips his hat to Giddey

When speaking to reporters after the game, James took responsibility for his “horrible” play in the contest’s final minutes. He praised Giddey for making the buzzer beater.

“I mean, we put ourselves in position to win,” James said of what transpired in the final minute. “Gave up a lot of threes in the fourth quarter. We still put ourselves in position to win. Horrible turnover by myself, bad miscommunication the play before that, and AR (Reaves) still had a big bucket and tried to save us and then tip your hat if someone makes a game-winner.

The Bulls swept the series against the Lakers this season, winning their first matchup 146-115 on Saturday at crypto.com Arena during a night that was filled with heroics from rookie Matas Buzelis. Chicago has swept the Lakers and Nuggets this season, two of the top four teams in the Western Conference.

Chicago has won four games in a row and are 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

