Chicago Bears have another chance at reunion with pass rusher

The Chicago Bears were linked to two pass rushers on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. The Bears were thought to be in the sweepstakes for Khalil Mack, who played with the team from 2018-2021.

On Friday, the Bears posted many clips of the star pass rusher in a highlight video on X with the words “leave your legacy.” By late Sunday night, Chicago had the best odds to land Mack. By Monday afternoon, Mack had re-signed with the Chargers.

Los Angeles needed Mack’s services after releasing Joey Bosa to clear cap space. While he’d have been an attractive option for the Bears, Bosa appears to have interest in joining his brother Nick Bosa with the San Francisco 49ers.

With Joey a potential option in San Francisco, the team decided to part ways with pass rusher Leonard Floyd, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A potential reunion with the Chicago Bears?

The Bears selected Foyd with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He stayed in Chicago through 2019. At 32, Floyd won Super Bowl LVI as a part of the Los Angeles Rams. He spent time with the Buffalo Bills in 2023 before joining the 49ers last year.

Floyd has appeared in 138 games and started in 137 in his nine-year NFL career. The six-foot-three, 240-pound OLB registered 412 tackles, 71 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and 66.5 sacks. Floyd hasn’t had a season with fewer than 8.5 sacks since he was with Chicago in 2019.

Leonard Floyd has been much better away from Chicago

The Rams, Bills, and 49ers knew how to unlock the Bears’ draftee in ways Chicago never could. A reunion with the Bears would allow the former Georgia standout to show the team why he never should have left Chicago.

On Monday, the Bears agreed to a deal with pass rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to go alongside Montez Sweat. But the team could use another DE for depth with Austin Booker developing and maybe another defensive end addition in the draft.

Signing Floyd would allow the Bears to release Jacob Martin, Hardy Daniel, or Dominique Robinson.

