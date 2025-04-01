Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson plans to demote a few veterans in 2025

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did all he could to try and instill a strong leadership core in the locker room for his third season with the team.

Before drafting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick, Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles hired offensive coordinator Shane Waldon and defensive coordinator Eric Washington to provide leadership from the coaching staff.

The Chicago Bears’ “apex leadership group” is shrinking

Eberflus made a unique choice to give the Bears eight team captains in 2024, calling them the “apex leadership group.” They were to serve as communicators from the locker room to Eberflus and his staff.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, wide receiver DJ Moore, quarterback Caleb Williams, safety Kevin Byard III, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Cole Kmet were named captains before the season.

“It’s their locker room,” Eberflus said via the Bears website. “I told them it’s their team. We’re gonna give you the keys. We’re gonna prepare you how to drive and all those things, and we’re gonna be there to help you. But it’s their team. They gotta drive it.”

Ben Johnson wants fewer team captains

Johnson will have a different approach for the upcoming season.

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Johnson said during the annual league meeting on Tuesday that the Bears would have fewer team captains (3-5) in 2025.

“Johnson said the Bears will “probably” have between 3-5 season-long captains that the players will vote on. That’s less than the 8 Chicago had during the 2024 season,” Cronin posted on X.

Ben Johnson said the Bears will "probably" have between 3-5 season-long captains that the players will vote on. That's less than the 8 Chicago had during the 2024 season. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 1, 2025

Of the Bears’ eight team captains from 2024, only Lewis is not on the roster. He is a free agent who recently suggested that he wanted to end his career with Chicago.

Johnson’s plan means a few team captains from 2024 will be demoted from their official leadership positions. Eight was always too many team captains. This season, Johnson wants his staff to install their culture before letting the veterans take over.

After 15 wins in three seasons, the veteran core of the Bears wasn’t getting the job done, regardless of what the coaching staff was or wasn’t doing.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears Potential NFL Draft target models game after franchise legend Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE