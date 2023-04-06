White Sox closer Liam Hendriks finishes cancer treatment

Just a few months ago, the Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was sadly diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. This news was obviously a shock to Hendriks and his family, but since the diagnosis he’s remained in fantastic spirits. The White Sox have consistently showed their support for the Hendriks family during this tough time.

Yesterday, it was announced that Hendriks completed his final chemotherapy treatment and rang the cancer free bell. Truly an emotional moment that you can watch below. He also addressed his fans via Instagram in a touching post.

Liam Hendriks rings the bell as he announces he is cancer free (via hendriks_31 • IG) pic.twitter.com/i8d9GSg914 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2023

Liam Hendricks has a special message for White Sox fans. 🥹 (🎥: @NBCSWhiteSox) pic.twitter.com/EW2QcmLhdL — theScore (@theScore) April 3, 2023

Hendriks says he plans to be back playing as soon as he can, as some predict early May or possibly June. There’s obviously no rush from the Chicago White Sox organization. The White Sox are off to a 3-3 start to the 2023 season and will receive a definite boost when Liam Hendriks does indeed return.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE