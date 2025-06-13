Lions GM’s immediate reaction to Ben Johnson’s Chicago Bears departure

General manager Brad Holmes and then offensive coordinator Ben Johnson enjoyed a successful run on the Detroit Lions from 2021-2024. But when the Chicago Bears came calling, Johnson couldn’t turn down the head coach opportunity.

Now Holmes and the Lions will be facing their former offensive leader at least twice a season. With the general manager knowing the type of mind Johnson possesses, Holmes understands how difficult of a challenge that will be.

The GM isn’t being naive about Johnson’s widespread head coach interest during the offseason. Holmes just questions why he had to pick a division rival, via the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, h/t Kory Woods of MLive.com.

“Obviously, there are multiple jobs that were open that cycle, and so I didn’t really know that. I knew he had interviewed for Chicago, but he interviewed for a lot of the other positions, too. So I really didn’t know, really, which way it was going to go,” Holmes said.

“I was thinking Chicago would’ve probably been the last destination — or I was probably hoping that, probably. But no, I really didn’t know that was happening until — actually, until he accepted the job, and we had a little talk briefly before he left. I was happy for him, man. I mean, he is a hell of a coach, man, and they have a really good one up there. But yeah, it’s just a little like, man, why Chicago?”

Ben Johnson’s run with Detroit Lions

Johnson was originally hired as the Lions offensive quality control coach in 2019. He worked his way up the ranks becoming tight ends coach and then passing game coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

That season, Detroit ranked fourth in total offense, averaging 380 yards per game. They followed that up by ranking third in 2023, averaging 394.8 YPG. And in Johnson’s final season with the team, the Lions were second in total offense, averaging 409.5 YPG.

Detroit has made the playoffs the past two seasons, advancing to the NFC Championship in 2023. That season was the first time the Lions won the NFC North since 1993. While former Aaron Glenn and the defense get plenty of credit as well, Johnson played a massive role in helping the franchise get out of the cellar.

But now, he’ll be praying on their downfall. Out of all the jobs he could’ve taken, Johnson felt Chicago was his best fit. His next mission is helping the Bears get back to the top of the NFC North.

Why Johnson chose Chicago Bears

The Bears were coming off of a 5-12 season. Chicago hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. Overall, Johnson was walking into quite a bit of chaos. And yet, the new head coach saw the Windy City upside.

It all starts with quarterback Caleb Williams. Any team Johnson joined he would either want a QB in place or a high draft pick to secure one. In Williams, Johnson now gets to mold a former No. 1 overall draft pick. He excelled in helping Jared Goff find his ceiling.

But the Bears had cap space to greatly improve their roster as well, and the franchise made sure to use it. Chicago has a new pair of guards in Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. Center Drew Dalman joined the fray in free agency, as did defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo. The Bears didn’t stop there though, signing linebacker TJ Edwards, cornerback Kyler Gordon and Thuney to contract extensions.

Perhaps the cherry on top was Chicago’s 2025 draft. An offensive-minded coach, Johnson certainly wanted some extra playmakers to work with. And the Bears made sure to deliver, adding tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden.

The Lions may be more establish, but Johnson believes in the Bears’ vision. It may be awkward at first, but the new head coach will do whatever he can to defeat his former franchise.

