Lonzo Ball set to get back on track with Chicago Bulls for 2024-25 season

Lonzo Ball has announced his return to the NBA after a lengthy and challenging recovery period. The Chicago Bulls star is set to resume his playing career in the 2024-2025 season. Ball has not played in the League since January 2022, which has caused concern among fans regarding his future.

However, in a recent video that has gained significant attention, basketball coach Chris Johnson shared footage from an NBA practice, alongside other renowned professionals such as Jaren Jackson Jr., Deandre Jordan, and Daniel Gafford. In the footage, Lonzo Ball demonstrated skills and abilities reminiscent of his former self, whom we had the opportunity to observe during his 35 games in a Bulls uniform.

These included ambitious full-court shots and skillful half-court passes. There is a distinct possibility that Lonzo Ball will return in 2024-25. Specifically, provided it with these comments to TMZ Sports:

[ Fans can expect] me back on the court,” Lonzo Ball said in response to whether he can be expected back next year. “That’s all I want to do.”

Basketball IQ and Feel For The Game are not attributes that diminish over time, regardless of the length of an athlete’s absence from the court. These have consistently been two of Lonzo Ball’s key strengths.

Lonzo Ball: A prolonged battle with injuries

Lonzo Ball has been engaged in a prolonged battle with injuries that have threatened to derail his professional career. The most significant of these has been the injury to his left knee, which has kept him out of action since January 2022.

The recovery process has been lengthy and uncertain. Following an initial arthroscopic surgery in January 2022, Lonzo Ball underwent another intervention in September of that same year. However, these surgeries failed to fully resolve his issues, necessitating a more invasive and experimental procedure in March 2023.

We finally got a closer look at Lonzo Ball doing some 5-on-5 action … I think it’s fair to say he hasn’t lost his shooting bc touch 🔥 (🎥 ChrisJohnsonHoops | YT) pic.twitter.com/Ne1BDQkUY1 — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) August 21, 2024

What can we anticipate from Lonzo Ball in his return to the court?

With his return to the court, there are many questions regarding the type of player we will see. While the recent video of him playing 5-on-5 is an impressive display of talent, it does not necessarily reflect the intensity and physicality that are typical of an NBA game.

Lonzo Ball has demonstrated that his shooting abilities remain intact and that his court vision has not diminished, which are positive indicators of his potential for a successful return.

Nevertheless, there is still some uncertainty. Lonzo Ball has been absent from the court for 942 days, a period that has had a significant impact on him and his mental state. It will be important for him to regain confidence in his knee and adjust to any limitations that may have arisen.

Furthermore, this season will be pivotal for him, as it is the final year of his contract with the Bulls before he becomes a free agent in 2025. His performance will have a significant impact on his future in the league and on the strategic decisions that the Bulls will have to make regarding their roster.

Despite the challenges, Lonzo Ball’s return offers the Chicago Bulls a ray of hope as they strive to return to the playoffs. If Lonzo Ball can regain some of his former level of play, it could provide the impetus for the Chicago Bulls to make the competitive leap they have been striving for.

Lonzo Ball’s return is an event that many Bulls fans have been anticipating. Despite ongoing concerns about his physical condition, his determination and the encouraging signs he has shown recently on the court suggest that he still has much to contribute. This season will be a crucial test, not only for his career but also for the future of the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.

