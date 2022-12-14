Lonzo Ball’s comeback is not anticipated until at least the All-Star break, if that…

Lonzo Ball hasn’t played since January 14 of the previous campaign, when he experienced what the team initially thought was a knee bruise. A torn meniscus was discovered after more testing, and Ball underwent surgery. He was projected to miss six to eight weeks. He experienced a setback, though, and was later ruled out for the rest of the season.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski “Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is still sidelined due to a lingering knee injury and there is no guarantee that he plays at all this season”. Ball is expected to be out until at least the All-Star break in mid-February when the team hopes to have a better sense of whether he can return this season”

"There are no guarantees that Lonzo Ball plays at all this season. He's rehabbing that knee now and he's still feeling some pain in it."

– @wojespn on ESPN — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 15, 2022

Unfortunately, more off-season rest and recovery did not make the issue go away. In late September, following a four- to six-week recovery period, Ball underwent another operation since he was unable to run or jump without experiencing pain. Although he has recently been seen shooting free throws and working out in the weight room at the practice facility, he doesn’t seem to be very close to making a comeback.

Ball’s unknown knee issue is just one of many issues facing the Bulls squad, which started Wednesday night’s action in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 11-15. Due in large part to their lowly 28.6 3-point attempts per game, they have a mediocre offense that is ranked 19th in the league with a 110.7 offensive rating. They have a 2-8 record in contests decided by five points or fewer, as evidenced by their odd and sad loss to the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend.

It might be preferable to simply sit Ball for the remainder of the season if the Bulls are still outside of even the play-in tournament picture by the All-Star break.

