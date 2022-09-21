Chicago Bulls PG Lonzo Ball is expected to miss 4-6 weeks as he will undergo minor knee surgery.

Chicago Bulls fans have been waiting for the day that their starting PG Lonzo Ball is considered fully healthy. Unfortunately, Ball has been dealing with issues in his left knee since January. Since having his initial surgery, he has been dealing with discomfort and multiple setbacks throughout his rehab process.

It was recently announced that Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and the beginning of the season. Ball is scheduled for another knee surgery, and his estimated return date has become even more unclear.

Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next Wednesday, the Bulls just announced. He’ll be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) September 21, 2022

Lonzo Ball is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic abridement of his left knee. This type of surgery is meant to clean out pieces of broken cartilage and tissue to help ease discomfort. Hopefully, this surgery is the one that can put an end to Ball’s lengthy injury saga.

Ball will be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks. Thankfully, the Bulls increased their depth at point guard in the form of veteran Goran Dragic. The team’s depth at point guard will hopefully be enough for them to be a top team without Ball. The Chicago Bulls season opens up on October 19th. Until then, fans will be anxious for the return of their starting point guard.

