Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and the beginning of the regular season.

Lonzo Ball has been dealing with a lingering knee injury since January. There has been speculation surrounding Lonzo’s health all offseason.

On Friday evening, Ramona Shelbourne and Jamal Collier reported that Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp. Not only that, Lonzo is considered doubtful for the start of the regular season.

BREAKING: According to @ramonashelburne and @JamalCollier, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss training camp and is doubtful for the start of the regular season because he still has pain and discomfort in his left knee. He will undergo further evaluation by the team. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 2, 2022

This offseason, the Chicago Bulls signed veteran point guard Goran Dragic. While it’s clear that Lonzo Ball makes a major impact while on the court; the team’s newfound depth at point guard should bring fans some comfort.

Lonzo Ball is going to continue being evaluated by the team. Shelbourne points out that Ball’s initial diagnoses in January claimed that Ball would be out for 6-8 weeks. Throughout the offseason there has been tons of speculations from coaches, executives, and even LaVar Ball. Now, at the beginning of September, fans are still unsure when to expected Ball back on the court.

Shelbourne also pointed out that the Bulls were 27-13 before Ball went down with injury last season. Fans will be anxious for his return. For now, training camp starts up later this month, and the Bulls’ first preseason game takes place on October 4th.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE