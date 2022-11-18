Los Angeles Rams take the Bears 6th round pick off the practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams need help at the offensive line positions. The unit has been playing musical chairs as the Rams deal with injuries this season. Those injuries haven’t helped the Rams’ offense win games. The defending Super Bowl Champions come into Week 11 with a 3-6 record.

The Rams’ desperation had the team looking for offensive linemen off other teams’ practice squads. They found one who couldn’t make the cut on the active roster for the bad Bears’ offensive line. According to Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune, the Rams signed offensive lineman Zachary Thomas.

The #Rams signed OL Zach Thomas, a rookie 6th round draft pick, off the #Bears practice squad. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 18, 2022

Thomas was a 2022 sixth-round selection for the Bears. The San Diego State product was considered a project for the Bears out of the draft. He played tackle in college but was thought to transfer to the NFL as a guard. Thomas didn’t seem to be making any great progress with the Bears this season. He made no appearances with the Bears in the regular season.

It’ll be interesting to see what Thomas can accomplish with head coach Sean McVay with the Rams.

