Chicago Cubs manager admits to big mistake in 3-0 loss to Padres

The Chicago Cubs will have to hit much better in Game 3 on Thursday than they did on Wednesday if they’re to advance out of the National League Wild Card. The Cubs earned just 4 hits in a 3-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in front of 41,083 fans at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

Following the loss, Cubs manager Craig Counsell said center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and the offense needed to hit better.

“I think clearly today, they made a lot of good pitches on everybody,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “I think these are, the first two matchups in this series have been pitchers that have done a good job exploiting Pete’s holes. That’s their job, right? And they’ve executed pitches really well to do that. So I think they’ve made a lot of good pitches on Pete. Clearly, today, they made a lot of good pitches on everybody.”

Craig Counsell addresses PCA's struggles through the first two games of the NL Wild Card Series. PCA is 0-for-6 with 5 Ks. pic.twitter.com/q2j4V5jg1x — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 1, 2025

The Chicago Cubs thought about walking Manny Machado

Crow-Armstrong went 0-for-3 at-bat with two strikeouts, but he wasn’t the only one in the clubhouse to cause the loss.

Counsell second-guessed himself for letting starting pitcher Shota Imanaga face third baseman Manny Machado in the fifth inning. Machado made the Cubs pay with a two-run home run to make it a 3-0 game. Chicago wasn’t planning on pulling Imanaga, but the staff considered walking Machado.

“Look, the result suggested we should have some done something different,” Counsell said. “Really, just confidence in Shoda, plain and simple. There, I thought he I thought he was pitching well. I thought he was throwing the ball really well. Unfortunately, he made a mistake.”

And so did the Cubs’ staff.

The Cubs can’t afford any more big mistakes in this series if they are to advance to the NLDS.

