Love Golf? Grenada is a perfect destination for citizenship and leisure

Grenada is more than just a Caribbean island. It offers high-net-worth individuals a unique opportunity to combine their love for golf with the benefits of citizenship by investment. With its beautiful courses, stunning landscapes, and attractive investment options, Grenada is quickly becoming a top destination for those seeking both leisure and a second passport.

What is Grenada citizenship by investment

Grenada citizenship by investment allows investors to obtain citizenship in exchange for a financial contribution. This citizenship gives access to visa-free travel to many countries. Also, Grenada is one of the few countries whose citizens are eligible for the US E-2 Investor Visa, which allows you to live and work in the US.

The process is straightforward. Investors can apply through either a government donation or a real estate investment with a minimum investment threshold of $235,000.

Once citizenship is granted, applicants enjoy the benefits of a second passport for themselves and their family members. Unlike many other programs, Grenada does not require you to live in the country or even visit during the application process, making it a convenient option for busy individuals.

Top golf areas in Grenada

Grenada offers a growing number of golf opportunities. While it might not be the first Caribbean country you think of for golf, Grenada has developed into a hidden gem for golf enthusiasts. Currently, the island boasts several exclusive courses that cater to different levels of skill and provide an enjoyable experience surrounded by Grenada’s natural beauty.

Grenada Golf and Country Club. This 9-hole course, located near the capital, St. George’s, is a perfect place for casual golfers to enjoy a day out. It offers scenic views of the Caribbean Sea and the lush surrounding hills, making it as beautiful as it is relaxing.

New luxury golf resorts on the horizon. With Grenada’s push to attract more tourists and investors, plans are underway to develop luxury golf resorts that will attract serious golfers. These new developments will enhance the island’s appeal and solidify its position as a golfing destination in the Caribbean.

Investment options to obtain Grenada passport

Grenada offers flexible investment options. To obtain citizenship by investment, you have two primary routes:

Government donation. A contribution to Grenada’s National Transformation Fund. The minimum donation required is $235,000 for a single applicant. This option is quick and doesn’t require any additional real estate or management. Real estate investment. Investors can purchase government-approved real estate, such as luxury resorts or villas. The minimum required investment is $270,000. This option not only provides you with citizenship but also a return on investment through rental income or potential appreciation of the property.

Both options include fees for processing, Due Diligence, and other related costs. Investors can choose the option that best aligns with their financial goals and future plans.

Additional Grenada citizenship fees are required during the application process. Beyond the investment cost of Grenada second passport, applicants must pay several fees, including Due Diligence and application processing costs. Here’s a breakdown:

processing fees — $1,500 per applicant;

Due Diligence fees — $5,000 per main applicant, and additional for dependents over 17 years;

passport issuance fee — $250 per person.

Government fees for real estate investors. Real estate investors face additional administrative fees, which amount to $50,000 for the main applicant and vary for dependents.

How to apply for Grenada passport by investment

The application process is straightforward. Investors can apply through authorised agents, making the process smoother and more efficient. Here’s a simple step-by-step breakdown:

Choose your investment route. Decide whether you want to make a donation to the National Transformation Fund or invest in approved real estate. Submit required documents. This includes personal identification, proof of funds, and a clean criminal record. The due diligence process ensures that applicants are trustworthy and meet all legal requirements. Make your investment. After approval, you’ll complete the financial transaction as agreed upon, whether it’s the donation or real estate investment. Receive your Grenada passport. Once all requirements are fulfilled and the investment is confirmed, you will receive Grenadian citizenship, usually within 8 months. The passport is valid for five years, with renewal as needed.

Conclusion

Grenada offers the perfect blend of leisure and opportunity. With its growing golfing scene and flexible investment options, it’s an ideal destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking both recreation and the benefits of a second passport. Grenada’s citizenship by investment program gives you access to global mobility, business opportunities, and a relaxed Caribbean lifestyle.

