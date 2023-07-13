Lucas Giolito is already said to be drawing interest from his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians are currently ahead of the Chicago White Sox by an eight-game margin. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, Chicago is allegedly expected to sell. The White Sox’s ace, Lucas Giolito, is expected to be available before the deadline. It makes sense for Giolito to sign with one National League contender, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There have been many starting pitching absences for Los Angeles, including Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Walker Buehler, and Noah Syndergaard. Dustin May will have season-ending elbow surgery on July 18. In the meantime, Kershaw’s left shoulder irritation led to his placement on the injured list at the beginning of July.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Dodgers have interest in Lucas Giolito, who the Chicago White Sox are considered likely to trade:

The Dodgers are interested in White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, one of the top available pitchers, sources say. Giolito, who went to high school in LA, has a 3.45 ERA this year. The Dodgers have an @MLB-best 9 of the industry’s top 100 prospects, per @MLBPipeline.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 13, 2023

Lucas Giolito consistently placed in the top 11 in the American League Cy Young voting from 2019 to 2021. During that time, he had a 29-21 record, a 3.47 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and an 11.1 K/9 rate. Giolito was also named an All-Star in 2019.

Giolito is set to become a free agent, and the 38-54 White Sox are well out of contention for the postseason. The Cleveland Guardians, who are 45-45 and in first place in the AL Central’s poor five-team division where nobody is above.500, provide the White Sox at least a slim chance of victory, but they are losing ground after going 2-7 in their previous nine games.

In the end, Giolito is one of the biggest names to watch as a potential trade target, making the White Sox one of the top clubs to follow at the deadline.

