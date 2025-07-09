Chicago Cubs have ‘eyes’ on Boston Red Sox pitcher: Report

The Chicago Cubs lost another pitcher to injury this week, as Craig Counsell revealed on Wednesday that the team is placing relief pitcher Porter Hodge on the injured list for a shoulder issue following a contest where he gave up six earned runs to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Hodge is one of several pitchers out with an injury. Starting pitcher Justin Steele is out for the season, and Jameson Taillon is on the 15-day injured list with a calf injury.

Chicago’s front office is aggressively looking for trade help for the rotation before the deadline on July 31.

The Chicago Cubs are interested in Lucas Giolito

Per George Ofman, the Cubs are interested in Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.

“Told the Cubs have their eyes on Lucas Giolito, but thus far it there is no indication the Red Sox are ready to make any more significant trades. He’s 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA,” Ofman posted on X.

Told the Cubs have their eyes on Lucas Giolito, but thus far it there is no indication the Red Sox are ready to make any more significant trades. He’s 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA — George Ofman (@georgeofman) July 9, 2025

Giolito, 30, has appeared in 12 games and has pitched 66.1 innings. Giolito is a family face for Chicago fans, as he played with the Chicago White Sox from 2017-2023. He has a career ERA of 4.41.

The Red Sox have a 48-45 record and are six games back from the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL East. Boston is one game back from the Seattle Mariners for the final spot in the AL Wild Card.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs are “all-in” at the trade deadline, but how much is “all-in?” Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE