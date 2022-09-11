Lucas Patrick was the first Bears player to walk out onto the field and check the new turf at Soldier Field.

Lucas Patrick was announced as a Bears player who will dress to play today. Lucas Patrick was also seen not wearing any protective casts or other equipment over his surgically repaired hand.

#Bears C Lucas Patrick the first player to check out the (covered) field. Nothing on his right hand. @foxkickoff — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) September 11, 2022

Patrick has not been announced yet as the starter for today. If Patrick starts at center over Sam Mustipher, then it remains to be seen what the Bears will do with Sam Mustipher and Teven Jenkins. Mustipher was gearing up to be the starting right guard before Patrick injured his hand. Jenkins has been moved to right guard and played well at the spot over the last two preseason games.

The hope is Jenkins starts at right guard, giving the Bears a strong right side run blocking unit.

