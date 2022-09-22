Lucas Patrick looks like he’s ready to start at center for the Chicago Bears in Week 3

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears have used a rotation on the offensive line at right guard. Teven Jenkins has started both games so far but has split time with Lucas Patrick the rest of the game.

The move is due to Patrick having a brace on his right hand and not being able to snap after suffering an injury early in camp. The idea is to get Patrick game reps somewhere and with his experience at right guard, it made sense. But ideally, the Bears want Patrick at center and Jenkins at right guard full time.

It sounds like that’s going to happen sooner than later.

Patrick was spotted snapping the ball during Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall as you can see in the video below:

Here it is, Lucas Patrick snapping a football at Bears practice: pic.twitter.com/qIr0v7dWTY — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) September 21, 2022

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy confirmed that Patrick would once again snap during practice. That likely means he’s ready to go for Week 3 against Houston.

Bears OC Luke Getsy said that Lucas Patrick will snap again today in practice — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 22, 2022

If that’s the case, it likely means Sam Mustipher hits the bench with Lucas Patrick replacing him but with this regime, we just never know.

This is something to monitor the rest of the week leading into kickoff on Sunday afternoon as the Texans come to town.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE