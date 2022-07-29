Brad Biggs reporting that Lucas Patrick will require surgery on his hand. The hope is he’ll be ready for week one.

Lucas Patrick the new Chicago Bears center walked off the practice field yesterday with an injury to his hand yesterday. Bradd Biggs reports that Patrick needs surgery on the injury. The hope is that since his injury happened so early in camp that he’ll be available for the start of the regular season.

Patrick has enough experience as a veteran that he should be ready to go without needing to get up to speed in the offense. Yesterday working with the ones was rookie Doug Kramer. Kramer will now get the reps with the first team which will ultimately speed up his development which is a plus for him.

#Bears C Lucas Patrick is expected to require surgery on his right hand. This early in training camp, there is likely optimism he will be available sooner rather than later, perhaps before the season opener. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 29, 2022

Teven Jenkins is present at practice, he also missed practice yesterday and there has been no new update on him as to why he’s missing practice. The hope is he’s battling an illness and will be back soon. Also, Cody Whiteahair was seen on an exercise bike and not fully participating. You hope he’s being given a veteran’s day off.

Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr was also not seen in the early portion of practice.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE