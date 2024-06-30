Luis Robert Jr. hits 470-foot homer to lead White Sox to win

Luis Robert Jr. delivered the most spectacular hit of the day, sending the ball 470 feet into the stands in the Chicago White Sox’ 11-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. It was Robert’s ninth home run of the season and seventh since returning from injury.

The White Sox won their third straight game behind a strong outing from starter Jonathan Cannon, who pitched 5.2 innings, allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts and one walk. On the offensive side, Luis Robert Jr. led the charge with a home run that temporarily tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Andrew Vaughn (2 hits), Paul DeJong (3 RBI) and Lenyn Sosa (2 RBI) were also outstanding.

“This is what we have been missing for the whole year, consistency,” Luis Robert Jr. said. “Sometimes, the offense has been there. Some games the pitching has been there. Then, we haven’t been consistent. Hopefully, this is a good sign for us.”



Luis Robert Jr.‘s contributions were not limited to offensive production, as he also showed his defensive prowess in the top of the second inning by making a diving catch of a ball off the bat of Ryan McMahon that would have most likely gone for an extra-base hit.

Luis Robert Jr. has played in 29 games this season, collecting 22 hits, including six doubles and eight home runs. He has driven in 12 teammates and struck out 39 times, while his BA is just 206. Defensively, he has shined as usual, with one error in 61 offensive chances for a .984 fielding average.

Luis Robert Jr.’s White Sox Heading in the Right Direction

The White Sox 11-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies was the third in a row for the South Siders. They had previously defeated the Rockies 5 to 3 and the Atlanta Braves 1 to 0.

Pedro Grifol, Manager of the Chicago White Sox, was pleased with the team’s performance over the past week:

“We put some balls in the seats and that’s what it’s all about,” Grifol said. “Good pitching, good defense and we put the ball in the seats.”

However, the season is looking very difficult for the White Sox, as they have a record of 24 wins and 61 losses and are in last place in the American League Central Division, 30 games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians and 13 games behind the fourth-place Detroit Tigers.

The addition of Luis Robert Jr. could be crucial, and the Cuban has proven to be up to the task. He has hit 7 of his 9 home runs this season since returning to the lineup on June 4.

