Chicago White Sox now expected to make drastic move with Luis Robert Jr.: Report

The Chicago White Sox entered the season believing they had one key piece from their former core that they could trade to help with the team’s current rebuild. Given an 18-41 record, there is no reason why the White Sox wouldn’t be sellers by the trade deadline on July 31.

But Luis Robert Jr.’s play through the first two months of 2025 has not been helpful for general manager Chris Getz in the trade market. The 27-year-old center fielder is batting .180/.270/.291 woth an OPS of .561. The 2023 All-Star has just five home runs and 20 RBIs through 54 games.

Robert is easily on pace for his worst season in the majors.

Chicago White Sox expected to make a drastic move with Luis Robert Jr.

Per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the White Sox are now expected to let him walk away. Chicago won’t pick up his option, but the team is unlikely to find a suitor for the right-hander from Diego de Avila, Cuba.

“I imagine so,” Levine said Monday on the “Mully & Haugh Show” of the White Sox letting Robert go for nothing. “The options are this: So he’s making $15 million this year with a $5 million buyout if they don’t pick up the options for 2026 and 2027, which is $20 million each for those.

“I don’t think that anyone thinks he’s a $20 million player right now. That said, if he becomes a free agent, you get nothing for him. People will sign him and he’ll get a chance to re-prove that he can hit, but it’s a realistic way to look at it after over two months of playing. But it’s sad to think about considering this guy two years ago hit 38 home runs and was one of the better players in the league.”

Robert has one hit in 15 at-bats in the last seven days. He went 0-for-10 at-bat with seven strikeouts in the White Sox’s series against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend.

Robert’s fall from grace is just another disappointment in recent history for the White Sox, and it will hurt the team’s opportunity to field better teams in the coming seasons.

