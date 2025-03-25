Chicago White Sox predicted to hurt Cubs’ playoff hopes with trade in NL Central

The Chicago White Sox were criticized this offseason for being too cheap to add veteran firepower to the roster so they could flip them before the trade deadline. There isn’t much on the White Sox depth chart to trade in 2025.

Chicago does have one key piece from the core they thought would be competing for the World Series around now, Luis Robert Jr. However, the White Sox are in rebuild mode in 2025, and the team is expected to trade the outfielder by the summer.

The Chicago White Sox might hurt the Chicago Cubs’ playoff hopes

Jim Bowden of The Athletic came out with 25 predictions for the 2025 campaign. Bowden predicts that the White Sox will find a trade partner with one of the top threats to the Cubs this season, the Cincinnati Reds.

“The MLB trade deadline is loaded with wheeling and dealing, which gets an early start during the All-Star break as the White Sox send center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Reds for shortstops Edwin Arroyo and Tyson Lewis along with right-hander Luke Hayden,” Bowden wrote.

Robert earned an All-Star appearance in 2023, won a Gold Glove award in 2020, and a Silver Slugger Award in 2023. He has a career battering average of .267 with 88 home runs, and 245 RBI in his five years in the majors.

Robert would help give some extra juice to the Reds’ bats to compete with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cubs for the NL Central. If Cincinnati adds Robert, they might the Cubs’ stomachs a little queasy for only adding Kyle Tucker in the offseason.

What the White Sox would receive in return

At 21, Arroyo has had 27 at-bats in the Cactus League this spring. The rookie has had three hits, scored two runs, and has been struck out seven times. He’s .111/.111/.111.

Lewis had one strikeout in his only at-bat in the Cactus League. At 19, the lefty batter is set to begin the season in the minors.

Hayden was selected in the eighth round of the 2024 draft. The 22-year-old right-hander has not made an appearance in the Cactus League this year.

