Chicago White Sox Star Is ‘Turning Heads’ Amid Trade Rumors

The Chicago White Sox are expected to be sellers by the trade deadline on July 30. There is only so much turnaround the White Sox can muster this season after going 41-121 in 2024, the worst record in the modern era.

2025 is all about the youth, as Chicago dissolves a core that was expected to be a World Series contender. Luis Robert Jr. was a member of that core, and he’s predicted to be traded after an offseason the front office tried to ship the outfielder.

The Chicago White Sox are expected to trade a star OF

Jim Bowden of The Athletic named one player from each MLB team that is “turning heads” in spring training. Robert appears to be doing his best to give the White Sox top value before they send him away this summer.

“The biggest storyline for the White Sox this season is going to be Robert, at least until he’s traded — whether it’s later this spring, early in the season, the trade deadline or maybe even the offseason,” Bowden wrote. “It’s inevitable as long as he’s healthy and playing up to his 2023 form when he hit .264 with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 24 attempts.

“The former All-Star, Gold Glover and Silver Slugger award winner has shown up to camp healthy and is swinging the bat with authority, hitting .353 through seven games with two homers. Robert, 27, would be a huge upgrade for teams like the Reds, Phillies, and Giants.”

Luis Robert Jr. needs to warm up

The White Sox might have to delay a trade until Chicago warms up. General manager Chris Getz doesn’t think Robert will perform as well in the early spring temperatures.

“If we can navigate the colder months of the season to keep him on the field, he’ll be a 5+ win player,” Getz said. “He’s in a really good spot in understanding his swing and we all know what he can do defensively and on the base paths.”

Robert has had 17 at-bats in seven games in the Cactus League. He’s .353/.421/.765 with two home runs (tied for team-high) and four RBI.

