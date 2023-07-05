Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Joins 2023 MLB HR Derby

White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. will make his debut appearance at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Monday at 7 p.m. CT from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Luis Robert Jr Revealed on his Instagram page Wednesday that he will participate in Monday’s Home Run Derby ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Luis Robert Jr. is ready to put on a show. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zcfbk9ak1o — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 5, 2023

He had double-digit home runs in each of his first three seasons, was a Gold Glover as a rookie in 2020, and concluded the 2021 season with a batting average of.338. However, everything in his game appears to be clicking into place in 2023.



Through Luis Robert first 84 games, he had a batting line of 276/.336/.580 with 25 home runs, 49 RBI, and 8 stolen bases. For the first time in his career, he is on course to play more than 98 games, and more significantly for the Home Run Derby, he has already surpassed his previous high mark of 13 home runs in a season.



In terms of home runs, Robert is tied with Alonso for third place in the league, only behind Shohei Ohtani (31) and Matt Olson (28)



