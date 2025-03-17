Chicago White Sox future ‘hinges’ on delicate move, per ESPN

Even general manager Chris Getz understands the Chicago White Sox aren’t going to be serious contenders in 2025. The team’s modest goal is to win more games than they did in 2024 (41) while developing young talent so they can assess how to build a new winner in Chicago.

The White Sox have some young prospects standing out this spring. Grant Taylor could be a surprise pitching hero in the future.

While Chicago is looking to the future, Jeff Passan of ESPN argued that the 2025 season hinges on a player from the past core. The White Sox must find a good haul for Luis Robert Jr. this summer.

“The White Sox are one of three teams in baseball this year (along with the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies) that enter the season with no hope for a postseason berth,” Passan wrote. “Which means their seasons are more about how they affect the future than the present.

“And that’s what makes Robert so fundamental: The 27-year-old center fielder is the only player left on their roster whom they would trade and get back a significant return. The White Sox have done a good job rebuilding their farm system, and while competing probably isn’t on the table until 2027, adding assets in the meantime is imperative.”

The White Sox should receive a favorable return for Robert. At 27, the right-handed center fielder earned an All-Star nomination and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2020, the same year he made his debut with Chicago.

