Luke Getsy made a strong statement about Justin Fields.

Before the NFL Draft, the Bears have done their research in the quarterback market. They’ve been to pro days, talked to potential quarterbacks, and studied them thoroughly. However, they do not intend to draft any of them. Although such debates continue in the media, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made a clear statement about his quarterback to an NFL analyst that should put an end to them.

ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick joined ESPN 1000’s Waddle & Silvy show on Friday to discuss the upcoming draft and what the Bears should do. He dropped a hint about Fields after a conversation he had with Getsy.

“I talked to Luke Getsy down in Alabama for the Bryce Young pro day and I was like ‘hey, you down here looking at these quarterbacks? You trying to find one?’ And he was like ‘nope. We got our guy, we just need to help him out. Protect him and get him weapons. And we’re doing a pretty good job of it. We have a good start.’ I could not agree more so it’s not even a discussion in my book.”

This may seem like the obvious course of action to some. Fields improved significantly statistically in almost every passing category from his up-and-down rookie season in 2021 to the 2022 season, when he threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions despite the Bears falling 3-14 (3-12 in games he started). Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games, making him just the third NFL quarterback to reach 1,000 yards in a season.

Although Fields’ passing needs work, he should advance in 2023 with the arrival of Moore, a healthy Darnell Mooney, a full season of Chase Claypool, and maybe more line reinforcements in the draft. Luke Getsy recognizes the potential, and his exchange with Riddick serves as another affirmation of the Bears’ dedication to Fields.

