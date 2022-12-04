Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.

Luke Getsy with probably the biggest bullshit sequence of play calls I’ve seen in a long time. 2 runs & a pass on 1st & goal from the 19. #Bears “settle” for a FG. 19-10 with 1:50 left in 3rd quarter. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 4, 2022

All this conservative play calling when they should have been putting their foot on the Packers’ throat — Mohammad Nasar (@monasar) December 4, 2022

The Bears did everything possible to lose the game. They took the ball out of Justin Fields hands, they ran David Montgomery up the middle on second and long and third and long situations. They got so predictable with their bubble-screen game that Green Bay started racking up consecutive tackles for loss on the play calls.

Getsy has been extremely conservative all season. He calls more runs on third and long than you would expect him to do. Yes, the Bears have struggled in pass protection, yes Justin Fields hasn’t been great in obvious passing situations, But to eliminate all hope by completely stifling your offensive attack is just irresponsible.

The Bears then go into their two-minute offense down where they have to score to win the game down one point and Justin Fields throws a late interception with a defender clearly draped on top of the receiver. Justin Fields hasn’t been in enough two-minute offense situations so he hasn’t seen enough coverages in that situation to not make a mistake and then makes a horrible throw that costs the Bears the game.

For the Bears to be successful in 2023 they’re going to have to figure who the problem is. Is it not enough trust in Justin Fields? Is it too conservative of play-calling from Luke Getsy? We won’t know until 2023 because the Bears in close game in the fourth quarter have been absolutely horrible.

