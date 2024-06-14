REPORT: Former Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy has a ‘concerning’ situation with the Raiders

Former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy found work pretty quickly following his departure from Matt Eberflus’ staff after the 2023 season. However, the Las Vegas Raiders OC finds himself in frustratingly familiar territory after OTAs.

Luke Getsy had issues with the Chicago Bears

Getsy’s scheme was often criticized in Chicago for several reasons. One major theme from players was that it could be complex. Former Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he’d often overthink during a play, and wide receivers would have trouble learning routes. Tight end Cole Kmet said Getsy threw a lot of information at the offense during his first OTAs as the Bears OC, trying to see what his players could absorb.

Getsy appears to be at his old tricks with the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a “concerning” situation with Luke Getsy

According to Tashan Reed with The Athletic, the Raiders have a “concerning” situation at quarterback in Getsy’s system following OTAs:

Both Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew struggled during OTAs. They split snaps with the first string fairly evenly, but neither found much success during the practices that were open to reporters. The quarterbacks (and the rest of the offense) are still in the early stages of getting comfortable in coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. Understandably, there have been some growing pains, but it’s still troubling that neither O’Connell nor Minshew displayed much progress results-wise by the end of OTAs. Both quarterbacks struggled to push the ball downfield, had too many off-target throws and frequently put the ball in harm’s way. The Raiders will need better than that to avoid the offense being a liability yet again. The good news is there’s still plenty of time for O’Connell and Minshew to get better in training camp before the season arrives.

Justin Fields couldn’t develop in Getsy’s scheme

Getsy could not make Fields comfortable with the offense during their two seasons together in Chicago. While Fields was partly to blame for his failure with the Bears, one has to wonder how much value he lost because of Getsy’s system.

The Raiders aren’t without talent on the offensive side of the ball. They have a decent offensive line, playmakers like Davante Adams at wide receiver, and tight ends Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers. They should be better than Reed is reporting they were during OTAs.

The Raiders can improve with repetition at training camp. But as Bears fans will attest, that argument was used for two offseasons, and nothing changed when the season started.

