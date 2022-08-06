The Chicago Bears offensive line has struggled in training camp

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is trying to find the right combination for the starting offensive line. The group has had its fair share of struggles in training camp. The unit has failed to protect quarterback Justin Fields at times and has been undisciplined with penalties.

Getsy addressed the media following Friday’s practice. He gave updates on the offensive line and the status of offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. Jenkins has missed several practices in a row while dealing with an injury. Getsy sent a clear message to the offensive line that every spot was up for grabs and that each player needs to earn a spot.

Asked if he believes the #Bears are close to finding a starting offensive line … coordinator Luke Getsy said, "No." — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 5, 2022

Luke Getsy said he does not see the Bears close to solidifying a starting offensive line as they continue to evaluate: "You'll see different combinations into the preseason until we feel really good about where we're at." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2022

Luke Getsy gave an update on where Jenkins fits on the OL

Luke Getsy gave encouraging news about the status of second-year offensive tackle Jenkins. Getsy backed up Jenkins after questions about the tackles personality came up in recent reports. Jenkins has been an active participant in meetings for the Bears. Jenkins will also have an opportunity to fight for the starting spot at right or left tackle when healthy.

#Bears OC Luke Getsy when asked if Teven Jenkins has been an active participant in meetings: "Oh yeah. Teven has been great. He's been attentive. He's all-in, yeah. Once he gets through this deal, he'll be back out there ready to rock-and-roll." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 5, 2022

"None of that is solidified" – Luke Getsy on the Bears not being close right now to having a starting 5 on the OL. Getsy did say that when Teven Jenkins gets back, he'll be in competition for a starting spot at left or right tackle. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 5, 2022

On Saturday, Jenkins was seen back on the practice field.

The Bears’ offensive line needs to get mean for Luke Getsy’s scheme

Hopefully, the offensive line will take Getsy’s message to heart. They need to start competing every play like they want that starting spot in Luke Getsy’s offense. Offensive line play is critical to the outside zone scheme the Bears will be running in 2022.

The Bears’ offensive line has a lot of young players like Braxton Jones mixed with a few recently added veterans like Riley Reiff. It’s a good mix to have veterans competing with rookies and youngsters for the pride of earning a starting spot. Jones is not letting up at practice just because he’s going with the first team.

From the offseason the Bears have said they’re not playing favorites with the starting five. They will play the best five with any combination. General manager Ryan Poles has made it clear that he wants his starting players to think their job is threatened.

Through a little over a week of training camp, the Bears’ offensive line hasn’t flourished yet. With Jenkins back to practice, he can add a little more spice to the race for the starting tackle spot. Without a lot of talent, the gutless wonders will need a fire under them to be successful this season.

