Chicago Bears rookie finally returns to practice

The Chicago Bears rookies are starting to get healthy. Well, at least some of them.

On Saturday, the No. 10 pick in the draft, Colston Loveland, recorded his first practice with the team as a full participant. He made a few important catches in his first time on the field catching balls from quarterback Caleb Williams.

Luther Burden III returns to the practice field

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Luther Burden III returned to practice for the first time since suffering a soft tissue injury during rookie minicamp in May.

“As Bears get going this morning, rookie WR Luther Burden is on the field,” Biggs posted on X. “He missed the first 4 practices with a lingering hamstring injury.”

As #Bears get going this morning, rookie WR Luther Burden is on the field. He missed the first 4 practices with a lingering hamstring injury. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 28, 2025

The Chicago Bears’ rookie has a lot on his plate

The Bears selected Burden with the No. 39 pick in the draft. He was expected to be a first-round pick before the 2024 season, but poor quarterback play at Missouri didn’t help the young athlete’s stats in his junior season.

Burden doesn’t have much time to waste getting up to speed in new head coach Ben Johnson’s complex scheme that features heavy pre-snap motion. Veterans like Cole Kmet and second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze have had issues getting lined up.

Johnson voiced his frustration with Burden not being on the field during OTAs and training camp, as the wide receiver stayed inside with the training staff. Now, Burden has an uphill climb to earn a starting spot before the Bears’ Week 1 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

