Chicago Bears provide injury update on Luther Burden III

The Chicago Bears were without their first two picks from this year’s draft during mandatory minicamp this spring. Tight end Colston Loveland is not expected to practice until at least six months after his Jan. 29 surgery, which puts the former Michigan standout’s target return for training camp in late July.

Luther Burden III, the No. 39 pick in the draft, suffered an injury during rookie minicamp in early May. He was sidelined for voluntary veteran minicamp and last week’s mandatory minicamp for the Bears are calling a soft tissue injury.

He was not back to practice on Tuesday for voluntary practices open for rookies and young players this week.

The Chicago Bears expect Luther Burden III back for training camp

Per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, head coach Ben Johnson said Burden should be available for training camp.

“Burden, who got hurt at rookie minicamp, should be good to go for training camp, Ben Johnson said,” Finley posted on X.

Burden and Loveland’s injuries were unfortunate for Johnson and second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. Both pass catchers will have to quickly acclimate to the details of Johnson’s offense during live reps in training camp practice while gaining chemistry with Williams.

Williams and second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze decided to show up for practice this week, so Loveland and Burden missed out on what could have been an extra opportunity to gain reps in passes with QB1.

