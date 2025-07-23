Chicago Bears rookie did not participate at practice Day 1

The Chicago Bears needed rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III to get up to speed quickly during training camp this summer after missing veteran OTAs in the spring due to injuries. Loveland was recovering from a shoulder surgery, and Burden suffered a “soft tissue injury” during rookie minicamp in May.

On Wednesday, the Bears held their first practice training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. Per multiple reports, Burden was not a participant in practice.

“Luther Burden III did not participate in the first day of Bears training camp practice,” CHSN posted on X.

Luther Burden III is a promising rookie

The Bears took Burden with the No. 39 pick in the 2025 draft. Burden signed his fully guaranteed, $10.965 million contract right before rookies were set to report to Halas Hall on July 19.

Burden had a stellar season in 2023, recording 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. His numbers went down in 2024 amid quarterback woes at Missouri, when the junior added 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns.

Burden entered 2024 expected to be taken in the first round of April’s draft. However, decreased production and questions about his work ethic dropped Burden in the second round.

The Chicago Bears need Burden practicing

Now the rookie has yet to catch any meaningful passes for quarterback Caleb Williams at practice since the six-foot, 206-pound receiver was drafted. Before the summer break, head coach Ben Johnson expressed his frustration with Burden being with the training staff during OTAs instead of being with his teammates on the field.

The Bears have been looking for extra help at wide receiver amid Burden’s injury. On Monday, the Bears visited with veteran receiver DJ Chark. So far, Chicago has held off on signing significant help at the position.

That could change if Burden continues to miss time at camp.

