Chicago Bears coach screams at receiver, kicks him out of drill

One Chicago Bears rookie might be wishing he had stayed inside with the training staff instead of returning to practice this week.

On Monday, Luther Burden III returned to practice for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury during rookie minicamp in May. The wide receiver was expected to ramp up his participation in drills on Tuesday.

Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson screamed at Luther Burden III

Per multiple reports, head coach Ben Johnson screamed at Burden and kicked him out of a team drill after the No. 39 pick lined up incorrectly pre-snap.

“Ben Johnson screams at Luther Burden and kicks him out of the team drill,” posted @ilannfl on X.

Ben Johnson screams at Luther Burden and kicks him out of the team drill — I🧸 (@ilannfl) July 29, 2025

Before practice on Tuesday, Johnson told the media at Halas Hall that he felt Burden was “behind” at training camp this summer after spending OTAs inside with the training staff.

“It shows up already,” Johnson said of Burden missing time this offseason. “I mean, we were in the walk-through yesterday afternoon and the misalignments – we have to re-huddle, we have to start it all over again. He’s a little bit behind right now.”

Johnson has screamed at several people during practices, including quarterback Caleb Williams and tight end Cole Kmet. On Tuesday, Johnson praised Williams for the progress he has shown since April.

Burden will have an opportunity to show development during the preseason.

But right now, he’s in the dog house.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson drops telling quote on Caleb Williams’ development Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE