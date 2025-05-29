Chicago Bears insider says rookie’s injury is ‘more than a nagging’ issue

The Chicago Bears have their top picks from this year’s draft sitting out of voluntary OTAs this month. The Bears knew tight end Colston Loveland wouldn’t practice until training camp due as he recovers from the shoulder surgery he had on Jan. 29.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III suffered an injury at rookie minicamp. He has not been to voluntary practice during either sessions open to the media last week and Wednesday. Last week, head coach Ben Johnson said it “remains to be seen when we’ll get him back” from the soft tissue injury.

Luther Burden III is believed to have more than “nagging” injury

He wasn’t back on Thursday, and Clay Harbor told 670 The Score’s “Mully & Hugh Show” that Burden’s injury is causing him to miss valuable reps in practice after a solid showing at rookie minicamp. He believes the issue is more than “nagging.”

“(Burden) looked good at rookie minicamp,” Harbor said. “I was really impressed with how he ran, how smooth he was when he caught the football. His transition after the catch was something that you can’t coach, you can’t teach, but we haven’t seen him since. So these are valuable reps to miss.

“I think it’s OTA 5. We’ve only seen two. But to miss this many OTAs, it’s definitely something that’s more than just a nagging injury, that he could get out there.”

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze had a similar issue last May

Burden isn’t the only recent draft pick at wide receiver to miss OTAs due to a soft tissue injury.

Rome Odunze missed some time during rookie minicamp last year. He wound up doing okay in his rookie season, recording 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns on a stacked roster that included Keenan Allen, Cole Kmet, and DJ Moore.

As long as Burden’s injury isn’t a Kevin White issue… He should be able to catch up quickly during mandatory minicamp and training camp.

